WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County School District announced Wednesday that Dec. 21 - 22 will be eLearning says for students.
Below is a statement from the school district on the decision:
After discussion between district administration and principals, the decision was made to observe December 21st and 22nd as eLearning days. Factors leading to this decision included difficulty in finding substitutes to cover both COVID-19 related absences and normal requests for leave on those days, as well as conflicts with some events that were scheduled prior to the two-week delay in starting school.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Thorsland said, “Our plan for eLearning days was for them to be used solely for inclement weather and that will absolutely be our plan going forward into next school year. With that being said, having the ability to move to eLearning during this difficult year is helpful. While not ideal, we feel this decision is the best call under our current circumstances.”
The school district said students will not come to school buildings on those two days.
Assignments for both days will be available by 10 a.m. on December 21.
Students will have until January 11, 2021 to turn in those assignments. If the assignments are not submitted by that time, students will be marked absent for December 21 and 22, the district said.
