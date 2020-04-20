SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Oconee County School District has released a statement after a Seneca High School student was accused of posting “inappropriate and insensitive videos” to personal social media accounts.
One video reportedly alluded to a shooting and the second reportedly contained racially themed material.
Below is the school district’s statement on the issue:
The School District of Oconee County and Seneca High School are aware of a situation involving a Seneca High School student who posted inappropriate and insensitive videos to their personal social media. This is not behavior that is condoned by our schools. The issue will be dealt with in accordance with our district behavior policy. We cannot discuss specific incidents involving students due to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (20 U.S.C. § 1232g; 34 CFR Part 99, known as FERPA). This is a federal law that protects the privacy of student education records that all school districts must abide by and includes student discipline.
FOX Carolina has also reached out to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office for additional information. Deputies said the school district's administration was handling the incident.
