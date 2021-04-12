WALHALLA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The School District of Oconee County has announced plans for graduation this spring.
Due to the pandemic, the School District wants to ensure the health and safety of everyone who attends graduation on May 29 at 8:30 a.m.
Each graduation will take place at the high school's stadium: Seneca High School will be at Tom Bass Field, Walhalla High School will be at Razorback Field, and West-Oak High School will be at Warrior Field.
This year, the School District has provided some guidelines in preparation for the graduation day.
Each graduate will receive one ticket which will allow up to eight guests in the stadium. Seating will be on a first come, first serve basis.
The School District says the stadium gates will open at 7:30 a.m. Guests will be escorted to their seats by a faculty member, and will not be allowed to enter areas where graduates will report.
Those who attend will not be allowed to leave their seats to take photos. Photos will be taken by a school photographers and be made available to graduates at no cost.
All bags, including handbags, backpacks, etc. will not be allowed in the stadium.
The School District also says noise makers of any kind will not be allowed.
More information about specific details on social distancing and mask requirements will be released closer to the date.
