SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County School District said two buses were over capacity on Thursday when students were transported between Seneca High School and the Hamilton Career and Technology Center.
A district spokesperson said there are normally three buses to transport these students but only two were available today.
FOX Carolina reached out to the district after a concerned parent shared photos of school bus with our staff and expressed concern that too many children were on board the bus.
The district said this is the first bus capacity issue they have had since the school year began and do not anticipate any further issues.
Below is the full statement from the district spokeswoman, Jennifer Dodd:
"The district did face a problem today with transportation between Seneca High School and the Hamilton Career and Technology Center. There should have been three buses to transport students but only two were used today. This may have resulted in the two buses being over capacity based on COVID-19 rules. Our transportation department strictly enforces mask-wearing requirements on buses. We are not aware of students not wearing masks today. This is the first time this issue has occurred since returning to school on August 24th. We do not anticipate it happening again."
