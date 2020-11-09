SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee County said families that want to change their child's instruction method for the second semester must fill out and return a form by November 20. Families who want their children to keep their current instruction method must also fill out the form.
The current semester ends on January 21st for elementary and middle school students; and on January 8th for high school students.
Access the form here: 2nd Semester Pre-Registration Form
Families have two instruction options to choose from:
Option 1: Face to Face Instructional Model Traditional face-to-face instructional model where students will attend school in-person. Please understand that masks will be required to be worn by students on buses, in common areas and in most classrooms. Refusal to wear a mask will result in disciplinary actions which could include the student being sent home from school. Parents need to be prepared to switch quickly from face-to-face instruction to all distance remote learning if conditions related to COVID-19 make that necessary.
OPTION 2: SDOC@Home Remote Instructional Model This option will look similar to a regular school day with live instruction throughout the day. Families should consider the following information when making a decision for their students to participate in SDOC@Home:
Students will receive daily remote instruction from their teachers.
Families must have reliable internet access* at the home. Parents must commit to their student(s) being a full-time remote learner for the entire 2nd semester.
SDOC will provide devices for 1st - 12th grade. Kindergarten students will not receive a district device.
Attendance will be taken for all remote classes, and participation is mandatory. Students must comply with state attendance requirements.
All HCTC courses are taught face to face. SDOC@Home students may keep HCTC classes on their schedule, but they will be required to attend those classes in person and provide their own transportation.
