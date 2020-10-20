WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Oconee Co. school district officials said the district will observe an eLearning day in November.
According to school officials, students will not come to the school building on Nov. 25. Assignments will be posted by 10 a.m. and teachers will only be available for office hours from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
School officials said students will have 5 days upon returning to school to turn in assignments. If assignments are not completed and turned by Dec. 4, students will be marked absent for Nov. 25.
More news: DHEC: SC sees 666 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 25 more deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.