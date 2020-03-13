WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County School District superintendent sent an email to staff members on Friday, stating there are no current plans to close schools, but the school is working on a distance-learning plan in case it is required.
Below is the message sent by Superintendent Michael Thorsland:
As of today (Friday, March 13, at 10:50 a.m.), there are no plans to close schools in Oconee County, SC. This could change quickly, so to be prepared we are taking the steps described below. This is being done to be proactive in case schools are closed at a future time.
Today, all SDOC elementary and middle school students will receive a form with their login information to access technology programs from home. High school students should know how to access these programs, so forms will not be sent home from high schools.
In the near future, each school will have a faculty meeting to share a distance learning plan that has been developed in case schools are closed.
Teachers should take laptops and chargers home from school today just to be prepared.
As employees of the SDOC, members of the community rely on us for accurate information. Because things are changing quickly, please point people to the district website for the latest information rather than posting what you think on social media.
I want to reiterate that there are currently no plans to close our schools, but that could change quickly and we want to be prepared. Thanks for all you do for our community and thank you ahead of time for your understanding and flexibility.
Click here to read more about Oconee County Schools' coronavirus plan and FAQ.
