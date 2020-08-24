SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee County opened its doors to students. The school district said approximately 75 percent of students returned to school buildings, with the remaining 25 percent taking part in virtual, at-home learning.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Thorsland said, "District administrators visited all of our school sites today. While there were certainly new routines and obvious COVID-19 precautions, it felt close to a normal school opening. The excitement of both our staff and students was clear at every school I visited."
Associate Superintendent Steve Hanvey added, "This was the best day in regards to work that I've had in 5 months. It did my heart good to see our students back. While the masks hid the smiles, it was obvious they were happy to be at school. We still had the usual first day hiccups like traffic congestion, but overall, everything went smoothly. Our staff is second to none and did an outstanding job today."
