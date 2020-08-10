SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County School District announced Monday that all students and staff must wear masks while in common areas or while on buses in the 2020-21 school year.
Additionally, visitors will be limited inside school buildings, but any visitor who does enter a building will be required to wear a mask.
Below is more information from the school district:
PIP, 4K, K5 - 2nd Grade: Students will be required to wear masks on buses, during arrival and dismissal, using the restroom, during transitions and in all common areas. However, students will not be required to wear masks in the classroom.
3rd - 12th Grade: Students will be required to wear masks on buses, during arrival and dismissal, using the restroom, during transitions, in all common areas, and in the classroom. However, if social distancing can be accomplished inside the classroom, students may be allowed to remove masks.
Originally, we had planned to allow students to wear a face shield in place of a mask. However, based on guidance from the South Carolina Department of Education, medical documentation will now be required for student face shield use in lieu of a mask. We encourage parents to provide masks for their students. The school district will provide at least 2 masks for students who are unable to provide their own masks. Teachers will have flexibility to take students outside for instruction when possible to allow for mask breaks. In addition, frequent, intentional breaks for the students will be encouraged throughout the day. If a student chooses not to wear his/her mask, disciplinary action will be taken and the student will be sent home. Masks will be available for students who forget their mask. If a student repeatedly forgets a mask, it will be considered a discipline issue.
We are aware that accommodations may need to be made for special needs students. These accommodations will be made on a case by case basis.
MORE NEWS - Players unite in push to save college season, create union after Trevor Lawrence tweet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.