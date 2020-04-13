OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Storms ripped through the Seneca area Sunday night into Monday morning, leaving behind excessive damage as well as causing widespread power outages.
As crews continue to clean up the debris, and monitor the situation, Oconee County Schools won't be distributing food in the Seneca area through at least Tuesday.
The district says their food pick-up schedules in the West-Oak and Walhalla areas will remain the same. Seneca families who can make it to those locations are welcome to do so.
They hope to be back up and running in Seneca come Wednesday, April 15.
