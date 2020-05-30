GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple sheriffs from the Upstate and the Mountains are speaking out against the actions seen in the video of an arrest that preceded the death of a man in Minneapolis, MN.
GREENVILLE
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said what he watched in the video of George Floyd’s arrest in Minnesota was “outright criminal.”
Lewis also said he and his command staff are making sure deputies know GCSO policies regarding use of force and the dangers of asphyxiation.
Below is Lewis’ full statement:
“Regarding the horrific incident involving police officers in Minneapolis, MN, I want to take this opportunity to ensure our community that my command staff and I are doing everything in our power to reiterate our use of force policy and in particular the dangers of positional asphyxia. As law enforcement officers, we are duly sworn to render aid to those suffering a medical distress and to cease ANY and ALL use of force once a suspect is under control and what I watched in that video was outright criminal. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Mr. George Floyd and the citizens of Minneapolis during this difficult time.”
ANDERSON
Anderson County Chad McBride released a statement via Facebook on the Floyd case, calling Floyd's death "senseless and tragic."
Below is McBride's full statement:
I have been following the events surrounding senseless and tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. I, like you, find myself struggling to put into words why something like this would happen. I can’t comment on the training or culture within the Minneapolis Police Department, but I can assure you that I strive every day to ensure that ACSO Deputies protect everyone in our community regardless of gender, color, or any other term used to describe the population we serve.
I can assure you that ACSO Deputies are trained on what force is appropriate and what force isn’t when conducting an arrest, but when the cuffs go on, they’re also trained to place the detainee in a position of recovery and render whatever aid is necessary so that the safety of the individual is ensured.
I see it everyday, our folks serve the people because they care for the people, and they want to see this county and surrounding community be better.
We have been so blessed to be able to interact with and be a part of this great community and it’s something we do our best not to take for granted.
BUNCOMBE
Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller also released a statement on Friday saying the officers in the video "violated the law" and "should be held accountable."
Below is Miller's full statement:
Law Enforcement should not and cannot condone the abuse of authority by fellow officers. When an officer acts in a way that clearly violates the law as with the death of George Floyd, they must be held accountable. This means not just losing their jobs as sworn officers, but that accountability also must extend to law enforcement being charged by the criminal justice system.
If I am going to talk to our community in Buncombe County about 21st Century Policing then I am obligated to speak up when an obvious injustice happens at the hands of law enforcement. I will tell you that the death of George Floyd is such a time.
OCONEE
Saturday morning, Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw released a statement, condemning the actions by the Minneapolis officers. He said any law enforcement officers under his watch "should and will be fully prosecuted."
Read Sheriff Crewnshaw's full statement below:
As Sheriff of Oconee County, I condemn the law enforcement actions that resulted in George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. These actions were outside the boundary of all law enforcement training and professional police conduct. Any law enforcement officer using these tactics should and will be fully prosecuted under my watch. My Office reviews any and all uses of force immediately to prevent any mistreatment. Our rule of law is to be enforced fairly and equally toward everyone. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Floyd family.
OFFICER ARRESTED
Authorities in Minneapolis said Friday the officer seen in the video kneeling on Floyd's neck after his arrest and continuing to apply pressure after Floyd stated continually that he could not breathe was arrested on Friday afternoon.
READ MORE: Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck has been arrested, authorities say
