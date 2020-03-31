OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office wants to let residents know that letters concerning membership for the South Carolina Sheriff's Association are not scams.
Various attempts to scam people out of their money, or identity, have been made amid the coronavirus outbreak. But, Sheriff Mike Crenshaw assures all in his county that these particular letters are legitimate.
“The Spring Honorary Membership Program letters were approved to be mailed out many months ago when no one obviously knew about COVID-19 or its impact on our citizens or the economy,” Sheriff Crenshaw said. “The Spring Membership Drive is something that goes on annually and we are grateful for those who have decided to either become an honorary member of the Sheriff’s Association or perhaps have decided to renew their membership. However, the most important concern for our families and citizens is our safety and taking care of basic needs and that is what everyone should be focused on right now.”
All 46 Sheriff's Offices in the state of South Carolina benefit greatly from the Sheriff's Association. It assists them in coordinating enforcement efforts, provides important tools and training, and advocates for law enforcement in chambers of the state government in Columbia along with the Federal Government.
“The Sheriff’s Association has been invaluable in the support they have given me and all the Sheriff’s in South Carolina,” Sheriff Crenshaw said. “We certainly do covet your prayers and thoughts for all first responders and all those on the front lines as we work to serve our citizens during this critical time in our history.”
