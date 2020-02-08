OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) As snow falls throughout the Upstate, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they're prepared to assist in any way possible.
“The National Weather Service has placed Oconee County under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7pm tonight,” says Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “As of right now, additional accumulations of snow are forecast in addition to what we have already seen. There are some roads in Oconee County that are already treacherous and with temperatures predicted to fall below freezing tonight, travel will continue to be hazardous tonight.
Sheriff Crenshaw advised that several vehicle accidents have already occurred throughout the county. Officials also say Highway 76 from Longcreek to the Georgia - South Carolina state line was shut down as of 1:15 p.m.
"I would only recommend travel, especially after sunset tonight, in emergency situations only," Crenshaw said.
He also said the 911 communications center is fully staffed, prepared to take any and all calls for service.
“Our deputies stand ready to respond to calls for service and will respond accordingly," said Crenshaw.
Anyone in the county with an emergency is encouraged to call 911. For non-emergency situations, reach out to the Sheriff's Office at (864) 638-4111.
