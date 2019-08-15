WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said school resource officers have been assigned to all schools in the county as kids prepare to head back to class.
The new school year begins on August 19 in Oconee County.
The sheriff’s office said the 2019-2020 school year will be the first year that a SRO is staffed at every school.
Their duties include the safety of students and staff as well as building positive relationships with law enforcement through drug education/prevention and mentoring students faced with adversity in their lives, per a news release.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said both students and parents are encouraged to get to know the SROs at their school and keep a line of communication open.
Below is a list of schools and their SROs:
- Blue Ridge Elementary- Deputy Jordei Jameson
- Fair Oak Elementary- Deputy John Towery
- JM Brown Elementary- Deputy Calley Moore
- Keowee Elementary- Deputy Robert Sparkman
- Northside Elementary- Deputy Keith Littleton
- Orchard Park Elementary- Deputy Charles Mulwee
- Ravenel Elementary- Deputy Mike Thompson
- Tamassee- Salem Elementary- Deputy David McNeil
- Walhalla Elementary- Deputy Adam Poore
- Westminster Elementary- Deputy Ryan Overton
- Seneca Middle- Deputy Jesus Soto
- Walhalla Middle- Walhalla Police Officer Robert Bennett
- West Oak Middle- Deputy Derek Pace
- Seneca High School- Deputy Kyle Edwards
- Walhalla High School- Deputy Keith Brooks
- West Oak High School- Deputy Adam Logan
- Hamilton Career Center- Deputy Roy McKenzie
- Oconee Academy- Deputy Angel Jennings
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office also gave these tips for heading back to school
- Use extreme caution in school zones (do not use cell phones on school grounds, as they could be a distraction and cause an unintended accident)
- Be alert of stop signs
- Do not speed
- Be aware of children who walk to school before and after the school day
- Be aware of school buses and be sure to stop for them on highways and rural routes
- Leave earlier than normal
- Have patience
- Get to know your SRO’s, if you have any questions feel free to contact them at the school by school email
