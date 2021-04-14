WALHALLA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Deputies at the Oconee County Sheriff's Office say a man was served eight warrants in relation to a robbery in December of last year.
Joshua Allen McCurley, 28, was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center from the Anderson County Detention Center yesterday.
McCurley was served eight warrants on charges of armed robbery, robbery while allegedly armed with a deadly weapon, assault and battery--3rd degree, kidnapping, petit larceny, driving under suspension, failure to stop for a blue light, reckless driving and use of a tag registered to another car.
He remains at the Detention Center on a $48,865 bond.
McCurley's warrants were related to a robbery that happened last December involving two men and two women.
Kenric Lamont Heard, 44, Michele Elizabeth Elgin, 37, and Audrina Marie Rich, 28 were arrested on Dec. 27, 2020 and booked at the Oconee County Detention Center.
According to the release, deputies from the Uniform Patrol Division were called to a house on Rock Crusher Road. Deputies say the victim stated one of the suspects held a gun to his head. Deputies say the other suspects assaulted the victim and robbed him before fleeing.
