WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrested a Pendleton man on three outstanding arrest warrants four months later.
According to Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, 34-year-old Donovan Craig Jenkins had outstanding warrants that stem from an incident that was reported on June 5th, 2020 when deputies responded to reports of an assault in progress and a subject with a handgun along Hillside Lane near Seneca.
Watt said based upon investigation, it was determined that Jenkins had entered the residence without consent was armed with a deadly weapon. According to arrest warrants, Jenkins used the firearm to assault the victim. Jenkins is also accused in arrest warrants of pointing or presenting the firearm at the victim.
Jenkins was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 3:34 a.m. Monday morning on one count each of First Degree Burglary, Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person and Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing its investigation.
More news: Search continues in Haywood County for hiker, missing now 1 week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.