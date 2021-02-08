WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrest man on a trafficking methamphetamine charge after he fled from deputies on foot.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy pulled a blue 2017 Suzuki motorcycle being driven by 28-year-old Luther Darren Reid, known to have a suspended license. After noticing the deputy pulling him over, Reid fled on foot and was taken into custody after the short pursuit. A quantity of Methamphetamine was also located on Reid.
Deputies say Reid was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 2:46 p.m. on Sunday and was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, driving under suspension, and operating a motor vehicle uninsured.
