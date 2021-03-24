Updated Oconee Co Sheriffs badge

Sheriff's badge (OCSO)

WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office announced that it is conducting its' first drug round-up of 2021.

According to the sheriff's office, 18 individuals are being sought on a variety of drug charges involving meth, prescription drugs, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana.

As of 4 p.m., deputies said 9 of those 18 individuals have been arrested or were already in jail and will will or have been served warrants. 

Here are the 9 individuals that have been arrested and their charges according to warrants:

Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office "Drug Sweep 2021-1"

1 of 7

Not Pictured:

Zadrian Sharif Scott, 26, charged with 2 counts of Distribution of cocaine.

James Gus Orr, Jr., 52, charged with 2 counts of Trafficking meth. Booked into the Oconee Co. Detention Center around 4:08 p.m on Mar. 24.

The Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office said it is continuing their investigation.

More news: Coroner called to deadly crash on SC 28 Bypass in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.