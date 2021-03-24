WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office announced that it is conducting its' first drug round-up of 2021.
According to the sheriff's office, 18 individuals are being sought on a variety of drug charges involving meth, prescription drugs, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana.
As of 4 p.m., deputies said 9 of those 18 individuals have been arrested or were already in jail and will will or have been served warrants.
Here are the 9 individuals that have been arrested and their charges according to warrants:
Ketra Sherre Smith, 29, charged with Possession with intent to distribute heroin, Possession of Oxycodone. and Introduction of contraband. Booked into the Oconee Co. Detention Center around 11:17 a.m. on Mar. 24.
Tina Ann Dyer, 49, charged with Distribution of meth and Distribution of marijuana. Booked into the Oconee Co. Detention Center around 11:41 a.m. on Mar. 24.
Christiana Eleise King, 28, charged with Distribution of Fentanyl. Booked into the Oconee Co. Detention Center around 11:38 a.m. on Mar. 24.
Sarah Kathleen Collingsworth, 33, charged with Distribution of meth. Currently in custody at the Oconee Co. Detention Center as of Jan. 15 on unrelated charges.
Robert Creed Gibson, 25, charged with 2 counts of Distribution of meth. Booked into the Oconee Co. Detention Center around 1:40 p.m. on Mar. 24.
Elisha Elizabeth Jackson, 29, charged with 2 counts of Distribution of meth. Booked into the Oconee Co. Detention Center around 2:32 p.m. on Mar. 24.
Christopher Cain Coppola, 31, charged with 2 counts of trafficking meth. Currently in custody at the Oconee Co. Detention Center as of Mar. 11 on unrelated charges.
Not Pictured:
Zadrian Sharif Scott, 26, charged with 2 counts of Distribution of cocaine.
James Gus Orr, Jr., 52, charged with 2 counts of Trafficking meth. Booked into the Oconee Co. Detention Center around 4:08 p.m on Mar. 24.
The Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office said it is continuing their investigation.
