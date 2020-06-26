WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have arrested a suspect involved in a chase in Oconee County Thursday morning that sent one deputy to the hospital.
The sheriff’s office said they were chasing a vehicle on Highway 24 and the deputy who crashed was en route to assist when that deputy crashed into a tree.
The chase itself ended on Deer Knoll Drive when deputies said the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Brandon Lee Ashley Potter, crashed into a ditch and then took off running on foot.
Troopers are investigating the crashes.
“At this time, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing the deputy’s name who was involved in the accident, nor his condition at this time, due to health privacy and safety concerns,” said OCSO spokesman Jimmy Watt.
Watt said the driver of the vehicle being chased also asked to be taken to the hospital for treatment.
At this time, deputies say they have charged Potter with multiple offenses including one count each of Driving under Suspension, Failure to Stop for a Blue Light, Operating an Uninsured Vehicle and Operating an Unregistered Vehicle.
After being released from the hospital, Potter was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center. Upon arrival at the Detention Center, the deputy was notified by a Detention Officer that a small bag containing a white crystal substance had fallen out of one of Potter’s pants legs. The substance was seized and placed into evidence.
The sheriff's office says more charges could be forthcoming.
MORE NEWS - Viral photo shows US Marine working to pull woman's car out of floodwater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.