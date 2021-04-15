WALHALLA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced the next Pill Take Back day will occur on Sat. April 24 at two different locations.
The Sheriff's Office say the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sheriff's Office Substation and the Law Enforcement Center at 300 South Church street.
The Sheriff's Office say they will accept old or no longer needed prescription medication, pill or liquid form. They will also accept over-the-counter medication and vitamins.
Unused prescriptions and over-the-counter medication can be brought to the main lobby of the Law Enforcement Center and the Oconee County Pine street complex during normal business hours says the Sheriff's Office.
