Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County are continuing to search for missing 46-year-old Laura Ann Anders.
Deputies say the investigation into Anders disappearance began on February 5 of 2019. Investigators spoke with Laura's husband who said he left for Spartanburg on January 2 and returned to Seneca January 30 of last year. During that time Anders' husband told deputies he had no contact with his wife.
Deputies say he reported her last known location as an address on Bauknight Road in Mountain Rest. Deputies say they went to two addresses in Mountain Rest but failed to locate Anders at either one. During this time, family members reported they had not heard from Anders for almost three weeks.
Deputies also checked an address on Verner Mill Road on February 19th of last year, as well as the surrounding woods and creek area with no success.
Deputies say Anders is 5’1” tall, weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Investigators are unsure what clothing Laura was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
The sheriff's office says they don't believe Anders disappearance has anything to do with 27-year-old Pamela Faith Roach, another Oconee County woman who disappeared.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 864-638-4111 or 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Previously: Search continues for Oconee Co. woman last seen on January 2
Coroner: DNA from woman's bones found in Seneca not a match for the 2 women missing from Oconee County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.