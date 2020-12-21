MOUNTAIN REST, SC (FOX Carolina)- A body was found on Monday afternoon along Wigington Highway in Mountain Rest, South Carolina, according to the Oconee County Coroner's Office.
The coroner says that the body is that of an unidentified male and was discovered by Oconee County Emergency Services personnel while they were assisting with traffic control. According to deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, the body was discovered near the Whitewater Falls Overlook.
According to the coroner, the body was in a state of decomposition upon discovery.
The coroner says that the man died at a different location and his body was concealed and dumped down an embankment near the roadway.
The death investigation is considered a homicide, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis who says that the Oconee County Sheriff's Office will also investigate this case.
Deputies say that they believe there is no danger to the public in this case.
