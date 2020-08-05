Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the Oconee County School Board announced adjustments to student drop-off times for the 2020-2021 school year.
Officials with the district say the changes are necessary to avoid large groups of students congregating in school buildings prior to the start of classes.
Elementary Schools
Students may be dropped off beginning at 7:30 a.m. Students will be considered tardy when class begins at 8:00 a.m. Dismissal will begin at 2:45 p.m. but some schools could begin sooner due to a large number of car-riders.
Middle Schools
Students may be dropped off beginning at 7:45 a.m. Students will be considered tardy when class begins at 8:30 a.m. Dismissal will begin at 3:30 p.m.
High Schools
Students may be dropped off beginning at 8:00 a.m. Students will be considered tardy when class begins at 8:45 a.m. Student parking will open at 8:25 a.m.
Seneca High School and Walhalla High school will begin dismissal at 3:30 p.m. West-Oak High School will begin dismissal at 3:35 p.m.
The district says due to the COVID-19 situation, these times are subject to change. Any changes will be communicated as soon as possible.
