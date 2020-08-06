Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Children in the school district of Oconee County beginning 4K and Kindergarten classes will be on a staggered start for the 2020-2021 school year.
District officials say the reason for this is to allow students who are in the early stages of experiencing school, to be exposed to school-wide and classroom expectations in a small group. The staggered start will also allow teachers to begin building relationships with students and complete required beginning of the year assessments with each student.
From Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27th, 4K and Kindergarten students will attend just one day of school. Beginning August 28, all students will attend school.
Teachers will reach out to parents or guardians to schedule which day their child will attend school and review other details about the staggered start.
