Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Oconee County Parks, Recreation and Tourism say due to the recent EF-3 tornado that came through the area on Monday, the reopening of boat ramps in public areas will be staggered.
Officials say this is being done in an effort to not stretch emergency resources too thin while the community continues recovery efforts.
Oconee County will phase in the opening of the ramps over the next week but officials added parks will remain closed.
Ramps that will be open by Saturday, April 18, are Seneca Creek, Fair Play, and South Union at Lake Hartwell and South Cove double ramp at Lake Keowee.
Ramps open by Tuesday, April 21, are Holders, Lawrence Bridge, Choestoea and Mullins Ford on Lake Hartwell.
Ramps opening Saturday, April 25, are Timberlake, Lakeshore, Barton's Mill and Port Bass on Lake Hartwell.
Officials remind residents to continue social distancing and not to gather in groups of more than three.
