OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Oconee County is closing the following public access points to Lake Keowee and Hartwell effectively immediately due to the Governor's executive order.
During duration of the COVID-19 public health crisis, the following will be closed:
- High Falls Park-Keowee
- Lawrence Bridge-Hartwell
- South Cove Park-Keowee
- Mullins Ford-Hartwell
- Barton’s Mill-Hartwell
- Port Bass-Hartwell
- Choestoea-Hartwell
- Seneca Creek-Hartwell
- FairPlay-Hartwell
- South Union-Hartwell
- Holders Landing-Hartwell
- Timberlake-Hartwell
- Lake Shore-Hartwell
