OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they are investigating Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis.
Addis provided this statement regarding the investigation:
"In the recent past, I have made some personal decisions which have negatively impacted my family’s life. My actions were entirely personal, and were not a reflection of the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.
I am asking for the Citizens of Oconee County to pray for me and my family in the days and weeks ahead as we strive to heal our families.
I have and will cooperate with any inquiry."
There is no other information at this time. We will update this article once we learn more.
