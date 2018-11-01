Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man on multiple charges of burglary at a Seneca area business.
Deputies say 38-year-old Reginald Leon Holden of South Pine Street was booked into the Oconee County Sheriff's Office and is being held at the Occonee County Detention Center on $64,250 bond.
Deputies tells us on Tuesday night they responded to Turner's Jewelers in the Applewood Shopping Center in reference to a burglar alarm. Deputies say when they arrived they observed forced entry to the building, and say they discovered Holden inside.
After being discovered by deputies say Holden fled the scene on foot, where he was apprehended after a deputy deployed his Taser.
Holden was charged with two counts of malicious injury to personal property and one count each of resisting arrest, second degree burglary, petit larceny, possession of tools or implements capable of being used in a crime and wearing a ski mask used to conceal his identity.
