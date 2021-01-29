WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced that it has arrested as suspect in connection to a burglary investigation at the old Dunlop Plant.
Deputies say that 49-year-old Tedmund Leon Smith of Westminster is the ninth arrest in this investigation and is charged with second degree burglary, malicious injury to property, two county of petit larceny and two counts of grand larceny.
According to arrest warrants, Smith's charges stem from a number of incidents between August and November of 2019 where Smith is accused of breaking into the Old Dunlop plant and causing damage to the plant's walls, circuit breakers, electrical conduit and electrical grid.
Deputies say that Smith is also accused of stealing non-ferrous metal during those break-in incidents as well.
The investigation is ongoing according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office
