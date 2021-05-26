WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that deputies arrested a Seneca Man on multiple charges including kidnapping.
The sheriff's office says that the investigation began on May 19 when deputies responded to the hospital in reference to an assault victim. The victim informed deputies about an altercation with the suspect the day before, according to OCSO.
The victim claimed that the suspect told her to stay inside and made threats toward her, including holding a knife to her throat and threatening to kill her, according to arrest warrants.
The arrest warrants also say that the victim was beaten on her face and body.
The sheriff's office confirmed that deputies arrested 49-year-old Daniel Rey Denney and charged him with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful confinement.
Denney is currently in Custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combine $30,000 surety bond, according to OCSO.
