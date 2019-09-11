Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card at the ATM at Blue Ridge Bank.
Deputies say on August 30, they responded to Gail Court in Seneca after a report of a stolen credit card was received. Deputies say the credit card was used multiple times between July 3 and September 3.
During the September 3 use, cameras at an ATM at the Blue Ridge Bank captured an image of the suspect.
If you recognize the suspect, deputies ask that you contact the sheriff's office at 864-638-4111.
An anonymous cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for any tip leading to arrests in this case.
