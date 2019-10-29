OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says a 52-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted his wife and one of their young children on October 24.
According to a report, deputies were called to a home along Burns Mill Road in reference to a domestic disturbance. The responding deputy encountered Mark Alan Schuricht attempting to get inside the residence.
After speaking with Schuricht, and placing him in investigative detention, the deputy said he went inside the home to speak with the victim. She told him the couple was speaking outside when Schuricht became irate and began assaulting her.
According to the victim, Schuricht followed her inside the residence and continued to throw items at her. At one point, the woman said one of their young children confronted Schuricht - and was subsequently assaulted, suffering a minor injury on their face.
The victim took their children into a bathroom, locked the doors to the residence when Schuricht left, and called 911.
Deputies have since charged the 52-year-old with domestic violence first degree and unlawful neglect of a child/helpless person. Schuricht was transported to the Oconee County Detention Center.
