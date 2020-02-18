Danny Burdette

Danny Burdette was charged by Oconee County deputies with 13 counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and one count of kidnapping. 

 Source: Oconee County Sheriff's Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) A 44-year-old man was arrested on February 14, charged with several counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, deputies announced. 

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they began investigating Danny Ray Burdette after a sexual assault was reported on June 30, 2019. Through evidence collected, deputies say they determined Burdette had sexually assaulted two victims from 2013 to the summer of 2019. 

Deputies say the assaults occurred at various locations: Walhalla, Seneca, Moutain Rest and Westminster. 

Based on those instances, deputies have charged Burdette with a total of 13 Criminal Sexual Misconduct charges - six in the first degree and seven in the second degree. 

Burdette has also been charged with third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and kidnapping in another incident with a separate victim that occurred in May 2019. 

At this time, Burdette remains incarcerated in the Oconee County Detention Center, held on a combined $350,000 surety bond. 

