OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that an investigation into the sexual assault of a minor led to the arrest of a Wesminster man on March 20.
According to deputies, an investigator with their Criminal Investigations Division was notified back in November 2019 of a possible sex abuse case involving 32-year-old Robert Grayson Alexander Jr. and a minor female victim.
Through gathering evidence, investigators determined Alexander Jr. assaulted the minor between October 2018 and March 2019 in the Westminster area.
Alexander Jr. was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on March 20, charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor - Third Degree, and given a $10,000 surety bond. He posted bail and was released on March 21.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation.
MORE NEWS:
DHEC reports additional coronavirus deaths in South Carolina, total cases nears 200
Simpsonville closing all parks until further notice to help prevent spread of coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.