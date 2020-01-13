SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies say a 13-year-old boy who went missing Sunday afternoon has been found and is safe.
OCSO is looking for 13-year-old Tristan Freeman, who went missing from Collins Childrens' Home on Keowee School Road.
He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Tristan is around 5’ 2” tall and weighs around 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing grey shorts and a white tank top.
As part of the search for Tristan, the area around the Children’s home was checked but Tristan was not located. Deputies also deployed the Sheriff’s Office drone and deputies checked businesses and storage buildings in the area as well.
Deputies say a reverse 911 call was made to citizens within a 10 mile radius of the Collins Children’s Home. Units from Oconee County Emergency Services also assisted deputies in their search for Tristan.
Investigators located Tristan Monday morning just after 10am at an address on Goddard Avenue on the Utica Mill Hill near Seneca. Tristan was found safe, according to investigators.
