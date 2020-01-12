Police generic

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies need your help finding a teen they say went missing from a local chidren's home earlier this evening.

OCSO is looking for 13-year-old Tristan Freeman, who went missing from Collins Childrens' Home on Keowee School Road.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing grey shorts and a white tank top.

Anyone who has seen Tristan or anyone matching his description should contact OCSO or dial 911.

