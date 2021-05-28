OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they are seeking the public's help in locating William Sidney Brown, a 43-year-old who was reported missing yesterday.
Deputies says that they spoke with a family member who stated that she had not had contact with Brown since mid-May. The family member added that she had not been at the residence since May 7 and was staying with another family member out of town. The family member said she tried to reached Brown by phone multiple times but has not been able to contact him.
According to deputies, Brown may be traveling in a blue 2003 Honda Accord (SC Tag number of 1286JN). Deputies describe Brown as 6'2" tall with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Investigators believe that Brown may be out of the state and his information was entered into the National Crimes Information Center database.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information concerning the case call them at 864-638-4111. Individuals can also contact Crimestoppers, where you can remain anonymous, at 1-888-CRIME-SC or by submitting a tip online at http://www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=583&.
Officials say all information provided to Crimestoppers is confidential and people could earn a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest in the case.
