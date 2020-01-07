OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Over a 24 hour period, from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day, the Oconee County Sheriff's Office gave out various citations, and even arrested four people, thanks to their traffic safety checkpoints.
In a news release, the Sheriff's Office reflects how many different citations were written, and includes information from four different arrests made during the holiday.
They, along with two road patrol deputies, one Oconee County Sheriff's Office reserve deputy, and three South Carolina State Constables conducted three different checkpoints throughout the county.
Two of said checkpoints were located in the Westminster area, while the third was near Seneca.
In total, they issued tickets for 45 different crimes. They are as follows:
- DUI: 1
- Driving under Suspension: 5
- Open Container Violations: 3
- Driver License Violations: 1
- Seat Belt Violations: 1
- Child Restraint Violations: 4
- Misdemeanor Drug Charges: 9
- Felony Drugs: 3
- Vehicle Violations: 2
- Reckless Driving: 2
- Fugitive Apprehended: 2
- Minors in Possession of Alcohol: 5
- Miscellaneous or Other Violations: 7
Deputies say four arrests were also made as a result of their checkpoints.
21-year-old Austin Bradley Nichols of Seneca was arrested on January 1 on Shiloh Road and released the same day on a $992 personal recognizance bond. He was charged with the following:
- One count of Driving under the Influence
- One count of Open Container in a Vehicle
25-year-old Zachary David Fields of Wesminster was arrested on January 1, and remains incarcerated under a $52,100 surety bond. He faces the following charges:
- One Count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- One Count of Driving under Suspension (Outstanding Warrant)
19-year-old Tarran Shane Boggs of West Union faces three charges, and was arrested on January 1. He was released the same day on a combined $15,615 personal recognizance bond. His charges are:
- One Count of Simple Possession of Marijuana
- One Count of Possession of Methamphetamine
- One Count of Furnishing or Attempting to Furnish Contraband into a Detention Center
Kevin Lane Campbell, 51, of Seneca was arrested on January 1 and remains incarcerated at the Oconee County Detention Center. He faces the following charges:
- One outstanding Magistrate’s Bench Warrant – Driving under Suspension
- Issued a citation for Driving under Suspension – 3rd Offense
