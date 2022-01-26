OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office released information on some of the scams deputies investigated in January 2022.
Deputies said the first scam was one where a victim's computer was hacked. The hacker reportedly gained remote access to the computer and forced a window with a number to tech support to pop up.
The victim then called the number and provided some credit and debit card information. According to deputies, the victim was then told to take out $15,000 from his account and re-deposit it in an ATM. The victim then went to his bank and spoke with an employee. The employee then canceled all of his cards and told him that no transaction had happened.
“As we have advised previously, do not allow anyone remote access to your computer unless you have initiated a call for work to be performed on your device,” says Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office. “Also, do not provide any type of financial account information to anyone, unless you have initiated or requested work to be done. If any financial information has been compromised, contact the financial institutions who handle your accounts and make them aware of what is going on. You may want to request that those accounts be closed.”
Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said he was made aware of another scam that involved a computer. Crenshaw said the victim reported that a computer in their residence started making a beeping sound after an e-mail popped up and gave them a phone number to call.
According to Crenshaw, the scammer pretended to help solve the computer's problem and then instructed the victim to pay them money to prevent it from happening again.
“Citizens should hang up and restart the computer,” according to Sheriff Crenshaw. “Never open any attachments in an e-mail if you are unsure of the sender. Look for misspelled words or punctuation errors to help you in determining the authenticity of an e-mail.”
The last scam deputies were made aware of came from a victim who spoke with a scammer who appeared to be from DirecTV. The victim said the scammer offered them a deal for four months of free television if they paid $500 upfront using an eBay card from any store.
Deputies said the victim bought the card and sent it to the scammer, but they said they never received the money. The victim contacted eBay, who requested an aw enforcement report to prove fraudulent intent.
“If something sounds too good to be true, more often than not it is,” says Master Deputy Watt. “If someone requests payment through some type of prepaid card, automatically assume it is a scam. Legitimate businesses and organizations will not require you to make a payment using some type of prepaid card.”
