SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies announce that they safely located the Seneca teenagers that were reported missing Sunday evening.
The two teenagers were identified by the Office as 14-year-old King Supreme Jasiah Jones and his sister, 13-year-old Nevada Jones.
Deputies said that the siblings were supposed to go to another family member's home, but never made it.
