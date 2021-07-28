SALEM, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies found a missing Salem woman safe in another county, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
Twenty-five-year-old Nevada Jade Fortson was reported missing by a family member who last saw her Friday at around 4:00 p.m. leaving a home near Cockatiel Dr. on foot, according to the Office.
Oconee County deputies said in an update on Thursday that Nevada was found in Pickens County by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office and is safe.
At the time, deputies said that Nevada could have been in Walhalla or the Cashiers, NC area. She also has ties to Tennessee, deputies confirmed.
