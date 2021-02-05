WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says it is seeking the public's help to recover $13,000 worth of stolen tools that were taken from a trailer that was also stolen but has since been recovered.
Deputies say they were dispatch to the Cleveland Pike Rd. area near Berry Farm Rd. on Monday on reports of a stolen trailer which was eventually recovered and turned in to the rightful owner.
According to the sheriff's office, tools from the trailer are still missing. Anyone with information on the wehereabouts of these tools, please contact the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
