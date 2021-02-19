WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that it is searching for a missing man that was last seen on Monday.
According to deputies, 36-year-old Joshua Scott Ivester was last ween in the Rock Crusher Rd. area near Walhalla.
Ivester is described by deputies as measuring at around five feet, 11 inches in height and weighing around 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair with tattoos on his face. Deputies say he was last seen wearing camouflage pants and a camouflage hat with black boots.
OCSO says Ivester left a residence on Wagener Circle in Walhalla with a friend and went to a residence in the Rock Crusher Rd. area near Coffee Rd., which is his last known whereabouts.
Anyone with information on Ivester's whereabouts should call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4111.
