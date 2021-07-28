Nevada Jade Fortson

Nevada Jade Fortson (Oconee County Sheriff's Office)

SALEM, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies need the public's help in finding a missing Salem woman last seen Friday, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office. 

Twenty-five-year-old Nevada Jade Fortson was reported missing by a family member who last saw her on Friday at around 4:00 p.m. leaving a home near Cockatiel Dr. on foot, according to the Office. 

Nevada is described by deputies as being around five-foot-six and weighing around 105 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say that she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black leggings and gray shoes. 

Deputies say that Nevada could be in Walhalla or the Cashiers, NC area. She also has ties to Tennessee, deputies confirmed. 

Nevada could be with a person of interest named James Rochester, who deputies say drives a red 2008 Audi A4 with a South Carolina License Plate that reads 3366PM.

Red 2008 Audi Model A4

A car believed to be driven by James Rochester, who deputies say may have a connection with Nevada Fortson. (Oconee County Sheriff's Office / July 28, 2021)

Anyone with information on Forston or Rochester's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

