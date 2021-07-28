SALEM, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies need the public's help in finding a missing Salem woman last seen Friday, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
Twenty-five-year-old Nevada Jade Fortson was reported missing by a family member who last saw her on Friday at around 4:00 p.m. leaving a home near Cockatiel Dr. on foot, according to the Office.
Nevada is described by deputies as being around five-foot-six and weighing around 105 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say that she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black leggings and gray shoes.
Deputies say that Nevada could be in Walhalla or the Cashiers, NC area. She also has ties to Tennessee, deputies confirmed.
Nevada could be with a person of interest named James Rochester, who deputies say drives a red 2008 Audi A4 with a South Carolina License Plate that reads 3366PM.
Anyone with information on Forston or Rochester's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
