OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a teenage girl that has been missing since Tuesday morning, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said that 17-year-old Adrianna Marie Redondo was reported missing around 6:25 a.m. after she left her Seneca residence. Redondo is believed to have left the home through a bedroom window, according to deputies.
Redondo is described by deputies as around four feet in height and weighing around 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies said she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and ripped blue jeans.
The Sheriff's Offices said that she may have ties to a boyfriend that lives in Georgia.
Anyone with information on Redondo is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Those who share information with Crimestoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if the tip leads to the location of Redondo, according to the Sheriff's Office.
