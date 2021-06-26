WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate a missing teenage girl last seen during the early hours of Friday morning, according to a release.
Deputies say that 16-year-old Lizbeth Gomez left her residence in Walhalla around 6:00 a.m. Gomez is described by deputies as measuring at around five feet, two inches in height and weighing around 135 pounds.
The sheriff's office says that Gomez has shoulder length black hair and currently has braces. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with black Adidas pants and white Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information on Lizbeth Gomez's whereabouts should call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4111.
