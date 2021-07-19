SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies need the public's help to find two Seneca teenagers that were reported missing Sunday evening, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
The two teenagers were identified by the Office as 14-year-old King Supreme Jasiah Jones and his sister, 13-year-old Nevada Jones. According to deputies, King and Nevada were last seen early Sunday morning.
Deputies said that the siblings were supposed to go to another family member's home, but never made it.
King is described by deputies as measuring around five-foot-four and weighing around 120 lbs. with nose and ear piercings. According to the Office, he was last seen wearing pajama pants and Nike slides.
Nevada is described by deputies as also being around five-foot-four and weighing around 120 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing skinny jeans, a white T-shirt and a white hoodie
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
