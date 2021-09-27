OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Oconee County deputies say they are asking for the public's help to find two teenage boys that went missing Saturday.
Deputies identified the boys as Gage Eligah Jack Stewart, 16, of Salem and Cameron Joe Seigle, 15, of Walhalla.
Gage is described by deputies as being around around five-foot-ten and weighing about 199 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Gage was last seen wearing dark blue jeans with holes, a black shirt, a burgundy hoodie with white socks and black Nike slides.
Cameron is described by deputies as being around six-feet tall and about 200 lbs. with blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing black Nike shorts, a red shirt, white socks and brown slides.
The Sheriff's Office says that the boys are friends and could be driving in Cameron's 2003 Toyota Tacoma with a South Carolina License Plate that reads TUE-201.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
