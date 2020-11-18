WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday they are seeking the public's assistance in reference to an ongoing fraud investigation from August.
According to the sheriff's office, victims of a fraud investigation told deputies on Aug. 14 that a credit card was obtained using her husband’s personal identifying information. The card was used, according to the victim, on two separate occasions for cash advances at a Seneca bank. The total amount of charges, which includes fees and interest, came to approximately $1,058.11
After an investigation was continued by a Financial Crimes Investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division, deputies said , additional cash withdrawals and charges on the card were uncovered, totaling approximately $5,065.59.
Deputies said the suspect involved in this case may have been an occupant in a late 1990s or early 2000s model Mercury Grand Marquis.
Anyone with any information regarding this ongoing fraud investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, including the identity of the subject in relation to the investigation, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can also leave a tip via the Oconee County Crimestoppers website at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com.
More news: Harvest Hope Food Bank hosts drive-thru job fair in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.