OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Oconee County Emergency Services says a 19-year-old has been hospitalized after nearly drowning Monday afternoon in Lake Keowee.
According to Oconee County Emergency Services Director Scott Krein, the young man was swimming from the shore near Landing Road in Salem to an island.
Krein says the man was with a group of people when he attempted the swim.
By the time first responders arrived, bystanders had rescued the man from the water and were performing CPR.
He was taken to the hospital, where his condition remains unknown at this time.
